MI vs RCB: Anuj Rawat crashes into Keiron Pollard trying to complete run, both fall down

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The match produced plenty of shocking moments, and during the second innings, RCB opener Anuj Rawat avoided a serious injury as he collided with Keiron Pollard.

The youngster scored a half-century against the five-time IPL champs, and during his inning, there was a point when he was trying to complete a run, and Rawat collided with Pollard who was trying to go for a run-out.

The incident happened in the second ball of the 8th over, Rawat started running very late, after seeing that skipper Faf du Plessis had already committed himself, the Indian youngster began running with full force and he made it inside the crease, but crashed straight into Pollard, carrying all of his momentum, which saw the West Indies all-rounder fall to the ground as well.

READ| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav gets appreciation from Virat Kohli after 68-run knock vs RCB

Pollard was trying to go for a run out but he mistimed his effort, had the throw from Murugan Ashwin been direct, then surely it would've been curtains for Rawat, but since Pollard tried to intervene, it resulted in nothing.

Thankfully, after the collision, both players were okay, and they even smiled and had a handshake after which they returned to action.

Watch Anuj Rawat and Keiron Pollard's collision here:

Talking about the match, RCB dominated the first innings, they were able to reduce Mumbai Indians to 79/6, after which Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 37) and Jaydev Unadkat (13 off 14) helped the five-time champs reach a respectable score of 151/6.

READ| MI vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell inflicts brilliant run out on Tilak Varma - Watch

In reply, RCB had managed to score 122/1 after 16 overs, with Anuj Rawat hitting 6 sixes en route to his half-century.