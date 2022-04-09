Watch: Suryakumar Yadav gets appreciation from Virat Kohli after 68-run knock vs RCB

'Cometh the occasion, cometh the man!' - This anecdote completely suits Suryakumar Kumar who was at hand once again as Mumbai Indians (MI) batters slumped against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but Surya stood tall.

The 31-year-old played a stunning unbeaten inning of 68 runs in 37 balls to help his team post a respectable total of 151/6 after they were reduced earlier to 79/6.

This, after Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer, having been sent on to bat first, but they suffered a collapse, and Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat when his team was reeling and were already down by three wickets.

The Mumbai-born batter took the pressure on his shoulders and played a beautiful knock which helped the five-time champs make a comeback in the match.

Such as Suryakumar's brilliance, that he was appreciated by Virat Kohli himself. After the Mumbai Indians' inning came to a halt, Virat ran toward Surya and gave him a pat on his back.

The gesture from Kohli meanwhile was pure class and was applauded by the fans as well.

Here's Virat Kohli's gesture for Suryakumar Yadav:

Talking about the match, RCB dominated the first innings, they were able to reduce Mumbai Indians to 79/6, after which Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 37) and Jaydev Unadkat (13 off 14) helped the five-time champs reach a respectable score of 151/6.

In reply, RCB had managed to score 151/6 after 12 overs.