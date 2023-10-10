Headlines

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

Meet Nepal’s richest man with Rs 14977 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Tata inspired Marwari donated…

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

Will Boron boost test levels and body muscle?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

9 Indians with highest Instagram followers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected claims that Zainab Abbas was deported from India stressing that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to “personal reasons”.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan's famous sports presenter Zainab Abbas, who had come to India to cover ICC World Cup 2023, has been deported from India after a lawyer filed complaints against Zainab Abbas for making derogatory remarks against Hinduism. It is to be noted that Zainab was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected claims that Zainab Abbas was deported from India stressing that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to “personal reasons”.

Who is Zainab Abbas?

Zainab Abbas, 25, was born on February 14, 1988 in Lahore, Pakistan. She is quite famous in Pakistan and other countries. Zainab Abbas has completed her MBA from England. His father Nasir Abbas has played domestic cricket for Faisalabad. Zainab's father was the schoolmate of former Pakistan opener Rameez Raja, who is currently doing commentary in World Cup 2023. Zainab's mother Andaleeb Abbas is a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party. This party belongs to former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

Zainab Abbas has worked with many big broadcaster channels in Pakistan as well as abroad. She has also worked as an anchor for Sky Sports and Star Sports of India. She was recently associated with Indian presenter Mayanti Langer as a presenter in the Asia Cup. Zainab Abbas started her career as a makeup artist. Till 2015, she ran her own studio as a makeup artist. But after this, times changed and Zainab started appearing in the world of sports as a presenter along with being a television host.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

People 'crossing borders' to escape rent in one of world's richest nations

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE