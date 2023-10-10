Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected claims that Zainab Abbas was deported from India stressing that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to “personal reasons”.

Pakistan's famous sports presenter Zainab Abbas, who had come to India to cover ICC World Cup 2023, has been deported from India after a lawyer filed complaints against Zainab Abbas for making derogatory remarks against Hinduism. It is to be noted that Zainab was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected claims that Zainab Abbas was deported from India stressing that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to “personal reasons”.

Who is Zainab Abbas?

Zainab Abbas, 25, was born on February 14, 1988 in Lahore, Pakistan. She is quite famous in Pakistan and other countries. Zainab Abbas has completed her MBA from England. His father Nasir Abbas has played domestic cricket for Faisalabad. Zainab's father was the schoolmate of former Pakistan opener Rameez Raja, who is currently doing commentary in World Cup 2023. Zainab's mother Andaleeb Abbas is a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party. This party belongs to former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

Zainab Abbas has worked with many big broadcaster channels in Pakistan as well as abroad. She has also worked as an anchor for Sky Sports and Star Sports of India. She was recently associated with Indian presenter Mayanti Langer as a presenter in the Asia Cup. Zainab Abbas started her career as a makeup artist. Till 2015, she ran her own studio as a makeup artist. But after this, times changed and Zainab started appearing in the world of sports as a presenter along with being a television host.