Meet Indian-origin cricketer who is set to lead Team USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The schedule for the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup in June has been unveiled. According to the ICC's released schedule, the tournament's first match is set for June 1, with the final scheduled on June 29. This edition of the T-20 World Cup will see a total of 55 matches played, spanning across West Indies and America. It marks a historic moment as the T-20 Cricket World Cup is being hosted in the United States for the first time, with the American cricket team participating as co-hosts.

Adding to the significance of the event, the captaincy of the American cricket team has been entrusted to Monank Patel, a talented Indian youth hailing from Gujarat. Patel, born on May 1, 1993 in Anand, Gujarat, is not only a right-handed batsman but also a proficient wicketkeeper. His cricket journey began with playing for Gujarat in the Under-16 and Under-18 teams.

Monank Patel has been an integral part of the American cricket scene since 2018. His exceptional performances include being the leading run-scorer in the 2018–19 ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier tournament, where he amassed 208 runs in six matches. Further establishing his prowess, Patel made history in the 2018–19 Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies by scoring the first century by an American batsman. He concluded the competition as the leading run-scorer for the United States, tallying 290 runs in seven matches.

Patel continued to make significant contributions, earning his place in the United States squad for various international tournaments. His notable achievements include scoring a century in ODI cricket during the 2021 Oman Tri-Nation Series and being appointed as the captain of the American squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua in October 2021. With Monank Patel at the helm, the American team is gearing up for a promising campaign in the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup.