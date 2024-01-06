Meet Indian-origin cricketer who is set to lead Team USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Headlines

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet Indian-origin cricketer who is set to lead Team USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The schedule for the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup in June has been unveiled. According to the ICC's released schedule, the tournament's first match is set for June 1, with the final scheduled on June 29.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The schedule for the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup in June has been unveiled. According to the ICC's released schedule, the tournament's first match is set for June 1, with the final scheduled on June 29. This edition of the T-20 World Cup will see a total of 55 matches played, spanning across West Indies and America. It marks a historic moment as the T-20 Cricket World Cup is being hosted in the United States for the first time, with the American cricket team participating as co-hosts.

Adding to the significance of the event, the captaincy of the American cricket team has been entrusted to Monank Patel, a talented Indian youth hailing from Gujarat. Patel, born on May 1, 1993 in Anand, Gujarat, is not only a right-handed batsman but also a proficient wicketkeeper. His cricket journey began with playing for Gujarat in the Under-16 and Under-18 teams.

Monank Patel has been an integral part of the American cricket scene since 2018. His exceptional performances include being the leading run-scorer in the 2018–19 ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier tournament, where he amassed 208 runs in six matches. Further establishing his prowess, Patel made history in the 2018–19 Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies by scoring the first century by an American batsman. He concluded the competition as the leading run-scorer for the United States, tallying 290 runs in seven matches.

Patel continued to make significant contributions, earning his place in the United States squad for various international tournaments. His notable achievements include scoring a century in ODI cricket during the 2021 Oman Tri-Nation Series and being appointed as the captain of the American squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua in October 2021. With Monank Patel at the helm, the American team is gearing up for a promising campaign in the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE