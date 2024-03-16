Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was a top-order batsman who played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the world. Many Indian cricketers earn in crores every year through cricket and brand endorsements. Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly are considered some of the richest cricketers not only in India but also in the world. However, you will be surprised to know that there is one cricketer whose combined net worth is more than all these cricketers. We are talking about former cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad.

Born in April 1967, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He studied at The Doon School and was interested in sports from a very young age. He was the captain of his school's football, tennis, and cricket teams.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is reportedly India’s richest cricketer as he has a net worth of more than Rs 20,000 crores. He inherited much of his family’s fortune after reaching a settlement agreement with his uncle.

After his father Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad's death, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in June 2012. Laxmi Vilas Palace is India’s largest private residence. He also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat.

