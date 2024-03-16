Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'ED summons are illegal, Court will decide...': AAP legal head after court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

Meet Purnima Dalal, Nita Ambani's mother, Mukesh Ambani’s mother-in-law who ‘helped’ Mumbai Indians win IPL in 2017

Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'ED summons are illegal, Court will decide...': AAP legal head after court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

10 highest-paid Bollywood actresses of 2024

9 mood-boosting herbs

9  must-watch Japanese love dramas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

Orry finally reveals his primary source of income, getting Rs 15 to 30 lakh for..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was a top-order batsman who played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 01:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the world. Many Indian cricketers earn in crores every year through cricket and brand endorsements. Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly are considered some of the richest cricketers not only in India but also in the world. However, you will be surprised to know that there is one cricketer whose combined net worth is more than all these cricketers. We are talking about former cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad.

Born in April 1967, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He studied at The Doon School and was interested in sports from a very young age. He was the captain of his school's football, tennis, and cricket teams. 

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was a top-order batsman who played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is reportedly India’s richest cricketer as he has a net worth of more than Rs 20,000 crores. He inherited much of his family’s fortune after reaching a settlement agreement with his uncle. 

After his father Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad's death, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in June 2012. Laxmi Vilas Palace is India’s largest private residence. He also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras. 

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. 

READ | Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement