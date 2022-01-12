IND vs SA: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul get out cheaply, India end Day 2 with 70-run lead

The second day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa saw the visitors lose their openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul cheaply despite getting a 13 run lead at stumps in Newlands, Cape Town.

As the day came to an end, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara stayed steady at the crease taking the lead to 70 runs. While Kagiso Rabada drew the first blood, Marco Jansen took the second wicket soon after. India finished Day 2 with scores of 57 after losing two wickets.

The South African side were all out for 210 in the series-deciding third Test on Wednesday. The Proteas, who reached 176 for seven at tea, added 34 at the loss of three wickets during the final session of the day. Batter Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/42) was the pick of the day, while Mohammad Shami (2/39), Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) also played their part in wrapping up the South African innings.

Earlier in the day, resuming from 17/1, the host nation lost four wickets in the post-lunch session and two in the morning session. Bumrah had got India the start they wanted by dismissing Aiden Markram for eight runs on the second delivery of Day 2.

Umesh Yadav went on to break Keshav Maharaj and Petersen's stubborn 28-run stand by removing the middle stump of the former on 25 leave the hosts 3 down.

However, Rassie vd Dussen and Petersen put on a solid stand for the 4th wicket to steady the host's ship, and they eventually brought up a gritty 50-run stand to take their side to a 100/3 at lunch.

In the third over of the afternoon session, Umesh Yadav dismissed vd Duseen on 21. But India's joy was short-lived as Temba Bavuma managed to settle in and got the scores ticking.

It was Mohammed Shami, in his 13th over, who dismissed Bavuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0) in the same over giving India the breather. Bavuma wicket also helped the Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieve a milestone as he completed taking 100 Test catches.

At the stroke of Tea, Bumrah got his sweet revenge on Marco Jansen as South Africa reached 176/7 and he also soon scalped another wicket, this time of Petersen on 42, to leave the host nation 8 down.

Despite the efforts of tailenders Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi, Bumrah managed to bag his five-wicket haul to bowl the Proteas out for 210.