Matthew Hayden wants Cricket Australia to allow Cameron Green take part in the IPL

"He hasn't been picked up in the IPL but I`ll tell you what, bowling all-rounders, they are gold dust. Gold dust," Hayden was quoted as saying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Matthew Hayden on Cameron Green

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has called tall all-rounder Cameron Green gold dust` adding that Cricket Australia (CA) should not put impediments in his way if he lands a multi-million dollar Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Green, 23, made a huge impression in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against India, scoring two half-centuries in the sub-continent and mounting pressure on Cricket Australia (CA) for a last-minute inclusion in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad at home next month.

In fact, Green's selection for the three-match T20I series in India has been a blessing for the young all-rounder, who was encouraged by Australia T20 skipper Aaron Finch to bide his time.

Hayden felt that though Green hasn`t yet been picked to play in the IPL, he has an extremely bright prospect of landing a lucrative contract in the tournament's mini-auction reportedly scheduled in December this year.

"He hasn't been picked up in the IPL but I`ll tell you what, bowling all-rounders, they are gold dust. Gold dust," Hayden was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

Hayden, who dominated attacks for years at the top of the order in all forms of cricket, slammed the suggestion, saying players had to develop in different conditions and said if Green was barred from playing it would be to the detriment of Australian cricket.

"Well it's nonsense if that's the case because you've got to learn how to play the game," he said. "Especially if you can play like this, bang straight out of the middle," he added.

The legendary player also urged Cricket Australia to not stand in the way, should Green be offered a multi-million dollar contract by an IPL franchise.

Asked by legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar about whispers that Cricket Australia were apprehensive about Green playing in the IPL for fear the all-rounder might break down, Hayden replied, "Well, there's the auction in a couple of months from now," Gavaskar said, adding, "Apparently, and maybe Haydos (Hayden) you can tell me (otherwise), Cricket Australia didn't want him to (play) because he had a few injuries, they didn't want him for the IPL and that's why they didn't give him the certificate diagnosis.

