PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 6th T20I in Lahore

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan and England will square off in the 6th game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Lahore on September 30. Pakistan were very impressive in the 5th T20I.

Pakistan have won the last two matches of the series by close margins and currently leads the series by a margin of 3-2. In the previous game, Pakistan were dismissed for 145 runs in 19 overs and only Mohammad Rizwan could score over 20 runs.

Moeen Ali-led England have now bottled two consecutive chases. They will have to win the next match if they are to salvage the series. How they counter the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be key to their chances.

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I Probable XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, M Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim

England: HC Brook, WG Jacks, AD Hales, MM Ali(C), LA Dawson, DJ Willey, BM Duckett, PD Salt, AU Rashid, OP Stone, RJW Topley

The sixth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sonyliv App.