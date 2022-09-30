Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 6th T20I in Lahore

Know all the details about the upcoming sixth T20I match between Pakistan-England which will be played in Lahore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 6th T20I in Lahore
Pakistan vs England

Pakistan and England will square off in the 6th game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Lahore on September 30. Pakistan were very impressive in the 5th T20I. 

READ: Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan, who has a better record in T20Is?, here's what stats reveal

Pakistan have won the last two matches of the series by close margins and currently leads the series by a margin of 3-2. In the previous game, Pakistan were dismissed for 145 runs in 19 overs and only Mohammad Rizwan could score over 20 runs.

Moeen Ali-led England have now bottled two consecutive chases. They will have to win the next match if they are to salvage the series. How they counter the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be key to their chances. 

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I  Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

READ: Mohammed Siraj replaces inured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining T20Is against South Africa

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I Probable XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, M Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim

England: HC Brook, WG Jacks, AD Hales, MM Ali(C), LA Dawson, DJ Willey, BM Duckett, PD Salt, AU Rashid, OP Stone, RJW Topley

The sixth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST.  The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sonyliv App.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 468 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.