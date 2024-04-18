LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 34 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are set to face off in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In their previous match, CSK emerged victorious against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by a margin of 20 runs, while LSG suffered a defeat at the hands of a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Both teams have been performing well in the tournament and have secured respectable positions in the points table. The defending champions, CSK, currently hold the third spot with four wins and eight points from six matches. Meanwhile, LSG, led by KL Rahul, are placed fifth with three wins and six points from the same number of games.

The upcoming match on Friday, April 19 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow promises to be an exciting showdown between these two strong teams. LSG has a strong record at their home ground, although their winning streak was recently halted by Delhi Capitals (DC).

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 34th Match

Date & Time: Apr 19, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK MY Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock (vc), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

