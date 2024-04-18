Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

'Conspiracy to kill Delhi CM by…': AAP leader Atishi slams ED for lying about Arvind Kejriwal’s diet

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy, mom Neena Gupta pens heartfelt note: 'Humare bacchon ka baccha...'

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

Made in Rs 300 crore, this film was rejected by Hrithik, Alia, Deepika; became Aamir Khan's biggest flop, earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy, mom Neena Gupta pens heartfelt note: 'Humare bacchon ka baccha...'

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

Summer's best fruits for weight control

Rare, unseen photos of Mukesh Ambani

8 countries with highest number of vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy, mom Neena Gupta pens heartfelt note: 'Humare bacchon ka baccha...'

Made in Rs 300 crore, this film was rejected by Hrithik, Alia, Deepika; became Aamir Khan's biggest flop, earned...

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

HomeCricket

Cricket

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 34 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 08:18 PM IST

article-main
LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are set to face off in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In their previous match, CSK emerged victorious against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by a margin of 20 runs, while LSG suffered a defeat at the hands of a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Both teams have been performing well in the tournament and have secured respectable positions in the points table. The defending champions, CSK, currently hold the third spot with four wins and eight points from six matches. Meanwhile, LSG, led by KL Rahul, are placed fifth with three wins and six points from the same number of games.

The upcoming match on Friday, April 19 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow promises to be an exciting showdown between these two strong teams. LSG has a strong record at their home ground, although their winning streak was recently halted by Delhi Capitals (DC).

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 34th Match

Date & Time: Apr 19, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK MY Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock (vc), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Also read| PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for this week, respite for Delhi-NCR; check full forecast

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

'Conspiracy to kill Delhi CM by…': AAP leader Atishi slams ED for lying about Arvind Kejriwal’s diet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement