KL Rahul says 'healing and recovering well' after successful surgery

KL Rahul provides update after successful surgery

After sustaining an injury and missing out on the England tour, India vice-captain KL Rahul has provided an update on his fitness. Having undergone surgery for a groin injury, the Karnataka batter has stated that he is on the road to recovery.

He took to his social media platforms on Wednesday and thanked fans for their support and prayers.

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Rahul was supposed to captain the five-match T20I rubber against South Africa earlier this month. however, the injury before the start of the tournament saw Rishabh Pant take over the mantle of captaincy.

Soon after the injury, the BCCI flew KL Rahul out to Germany for treatment. This has seen him missing out on the entire tour of England, starting on July 1. Talking about his return to cricket, it will remain to be seen how long the rehabilitation and recovery period will be, post-surgery.

Recently, he captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He took his side to the playoffs but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.