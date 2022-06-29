IND vs ENG: With Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul ruled out, which pair will open for India?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Here are the players who could open for India.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston which starts from July 1, after testing positive for Covid once again in the latest round of testing on Wednesday.

According to a report in PTI, Rohit, who had originally contracted the virus last week, returned another covid positive RT-PCR test and has been subsequently ruled out of the Edgbaston Test.

Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile is in line to lead Team India against England, as he will become the sixth Indian captain to lead the Men in Blue across formats in 2022.

But now that Rohit has been ruled out, and KL Rahul is also unavailable through a groin injury, which two batsmen will open the innings for India against England?

Here are the 5 players, who could open for India in the rescheduled fifth Test: