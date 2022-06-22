From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, a look at captains India had in one season

The Indian cricket team has seen quite a few changes in the leadership role across the different formats, so let's have a look.
After Virat Kohli stepped down as the T20I skipper and was removed as the ODI captain and then going on to give up his captaincy as a whole as he stepped down as the leader of the Test games.
Soon after Rohit Sharma was named as India's regular captain, however, not just the 'Hitman', many other players were also given a chance to lead the Men in Blue.
1. Virat Kohli
During India's tour of South Africa in 2021-22, Virat Kohli led the side for the last time in the Test series. A day after India lost the series 2-1 to South Africa, Kohli resigned as the Test captain.
(Photo: File Photo)
2. KL Rahul
After Virat Kohli's last series as a captain, India played the ODI series against Proteas. As Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match ODI series, KL Rahul was named as the skipper.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Shikhar Dhawan
During India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021-22, the side had named Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper. He had led the side for the first time when the ODI series began on July 18 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
4. Rohit Sharma
In the clash against Sri Lanka at home, Rohit Sharma took up the role as the skipper in 2022. He in fact went on to become the T20I captain with the most ever wins at home. He surpassed the likes of Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan to reach the feat in Dharamshala.
He even captained the side against West Indies in 2022
(Photo: File Photo)
5. Rishabh Pant
After two months of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rohit Sharma was rested for the series against South Africa at home. In his place, Rishabh Pant was named the Indian captain.
(Photo: Twitter)
6. Hardik Pandya
Now, the next player to be the captain for India is all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 winning captain was handed the captaincy for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland.
(Photo: Twitter)