India vs England: Rohit Sharma likely to miss Edgbaston Test, THIS player to lead Team India

Rohit Sharma likely to miss Edgbaston Test after testing Covid positive

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly tested positive in the latest round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday. It was believed that the BCCI were hoping to be patient as they believed the 'Hitman' could recover in time to feature in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston starting from July 1.

However, Rohit tested positive once again, after originally being infected with the virus last week. Subsequently, Jasprit Bumrah is in line to lead Team India in the Edgbaston Test.

Bumrah is set to become the sixth different player to lead the Men in Blue across formats in 2022. He will also become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the Indian Test team.

The last pacer captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987. Since then India has never had a speed merchant leading the team in traditional cricket.

"Rohit is out of this Test match, starting July 1, as his RT-PCR test has come positive again. He is still in isolation. Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the vice-captains in absence of KL Rahul, will lead the team," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest format since the country first played in 1932. The Gujarat pacer, who has 123 wickets in 29 Tests, has grown into world's best fast bowlers.

The Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had already said that he is being groomed as a future leader.

Fast bowlers have not been traditionally given the job in India unlike in Pakistan where their greatest skipper was Imran Khan. Legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis also led the national side.

In West Indies, Courtney Walsh led the side for a considerable amount of time and world number one Pat Cummins now leading Australia in the longest format.

With inputs from PTI