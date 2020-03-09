'It’s a learning lesson': Harmanpreet Kaur gives her take on Shafali Verma's performance in T20 World Cup final loss

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has refused to blame Shefali Verma's poor performance in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia which India ended up losing by 85 runs.

“She’s only 16, she’s playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us,” Kaur told reporters after the match.

“For a 16-year-old kid, it’s difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game."

“It’s a learning lesson for her but it could happen to anyone. We can’t blame her because there were others also in her position," she added.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, India got off to the worst possible start as start opener Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the dressing room by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

“We gave chances to batters in great form and it’s difficult for bowlers to come back when that happens," Kaur said.

“We weren’t feeling under pressure but unfortunately we were unable to create those chances."

Also read Coronavirus outbreak to postpone IPL 2020? BCCI source provides update

“It’s a lesson for all of us, we have to be at 100 per cent when we’re fielding because that’s the most important part of cricket,” she added.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Also read No place for Shakib-Al-Hasan as BCB announces new centrally contracted players list

Taniya did not come out to bat due to concussion and Richa Ghosh came in place of her as concussion substitute. In the end, Australia did not give away many loose balls, and the hosts went away with a win by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.