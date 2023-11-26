Is rain a concern? know weather conditions for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match

Rain could play a big part in India vs Australia's 2nd T20I game. India has come in with a 1-0 lead in the fixture and would look to continue their momentum.

The impending clash between India and Australia in the 2nd T20I is under the ominous shadow of rain, casting doubts over the much-anticipated encounter. A day before the game, team practices at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum were abruptly halted by a sudden burst of showers, leaving the venue adorned with water puddles. This spells potential trouble for both teams, particularly for India, eager to avenge their World Cup final defeat against the Aussies.

The aftermath of the rain has created a challenging scenario, with the outfield now featuring visible water puddles. The India Cricket Team's practice sessions in the latter half of the day are hanging in the balance, raising concerns about the match itself, which may face disruptions due to the ongoing downpour.

Trivandrum seems to have a history of rain-related disruptions, as witnessed during the ICC World Cup warmup matches when all scheduled games in the city were washed away. The Indian Cricket Team, in particular, suffered the consequences, of being unable to play a single warmup match ahead of the prestigious tournament.

As Team India faces a new challenge in Trivandrum, the recurring threat of rain at the same venue looms large. According to AccuWeather forecasts, there is a 25% chance of rain today, further intensifying the apprehensions of a significant disruption to the much-anticipated match.