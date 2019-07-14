Headlines

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Match: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Ireland and Zimbabwe 3rd T20 match Live Stream information.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 10:01 PM IST

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match:

Where and when is the Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match being played?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) match will be played on July 14, 2019, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland. 

What time does the Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match begin?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) matches in India.

How and where to watch online Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I matchlive streaming?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) match there will be live stream broadcast on the official YouTube channel of 'Cricket Ireland TV'.

Where to get Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I live score and updates?

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I live score will be on DNAIndia. For Live Scorecard click: HERE

