IPL Auction 2021: Here's the complete list of sold and unsold players
From big bucks being spent on fast bowlers, all-rounders to batsmen either fetching base price or going unsold, the auction room witnessed a field day
57 players were sold in the IPL 2021 auction | BCCI/IPL
The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end as 57 players were picked from the pool of 298 players before the extravaganza starts in the month of April. Total 130 names went under the hammer, out of which 73 players remained unsold.
From breaking the record of being the most expensive player in the history of the auction to one of the captains of an international side not finding any takers, the 2021 IPL player auction saw it all. While the bowlers and the all-rounders were in huge demand, the batsmen had an off day, either they went for their base prices or were not even picked.
Chris Morris went for a record bid of INR 16.25 crores as the Rajasthan Royals grabbed the South African all-rounder, breaking the record held by India's Yuvraj Singh when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. While players like Aaron Finch, Alex Hales couldn't find bidders. Uncapped players like Krishnappa Gowtham and Riley Meredith made merry while experienced players like Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh too found the takers in the wee hours of the auction.
Here is the full elaborate list of players presented at the IPL Auction 2021:
1) Karun Nair - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹50 lakh
2) Alex Hales - Unsold
3) Jason Roy - Unsold
4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹2.2 Crore
5) Evin Lewis - Unsold
6) Aaron Finch - Unsold
7) Hanuma Vihari - Unsold
8) Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹14.25 crore
9) Kedar Jadhav - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹2 crore
10) Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹3.2 Crore
11) Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹7 crore
12) Shivam Dube - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹4.4 crore
13) Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹16.25 crore
14) Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings - â‚¹1.5 crore
15) Glenn Phillips - Unsold
16) Alex Carey - Unsold
17) Sam Billings - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹2 crore
18) Kusal Perera - Unsold
19) Adam Milne - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹3.2 crore
20) Mustafizur Rahman - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹1 crore
21) Jhye Richardson - Punjab Kings - â‚¹14 crore
22) Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹5 crore
23) Sheldon Cotrell - Unsold
24) Umesh Yadav - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹1 crore
25) Adil Rashid - Unsold
26) Rahul Sharma - Unsold
27) Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹1.5 crore
28) Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹2 crore
29) Ish Sodhi - Unsold
30) Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹2.4 crore
31) Qais Ahmad - Unsold
32) Himanshu Rana - Unsold
33) C Hari Nishaanth - Unsold
34) Sachin Baby - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh
35) Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold
36) Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh
37) Himmat Singh - Unsold
38) Vishnu Solanki - Unsold
39) Atit Sheth - Unsold
40) Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh
41) Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - â‚¹5.25 crore
42) Ayush Badoni - Unsold
43) Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh
44) Vivek Singh - Unsold
45) K Gowtham - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹9.25 crore
46) Vishnu Vinod - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh
47) Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh
48) Kedar Devdhar - Unsold
49) Mohammed Azharuddeen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh
50) Avi Barot - Unsold
51) Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold
52) Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold
53) Lukman Meriwala - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh
54) Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹1.2 crore
55) Kuldeep Sen - Unsold
56) Riley Meredith - Punjab Kings - â‚¹8 crore
57) Tushar Deshpande - Unsold
58) M Siddharth - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh
59) Karanveer Singh - Unsold
60) Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹30 lakh
61) KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh
62) Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold
63) Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold
64) Tejas Baroka - Unsold
65) Rovman Powell - Unsold
66) Shaun Marsh - Unsold
67) Corey Anderson - Unsold
68) Devon Conway - Unsold
69) Darren Bravo - Unsold
70) Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold
71) Cheteshwar Pujara - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹50 lakh
72) Martin Guptill - Unsold
73) Pawan Negi - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹50 lakh
74) Kyle Jamieson - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹15 crore
75) Ben Cutting - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹75 lakh
76) Tom Curran - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹5.25 crore
77) Gurkeerat Singh - Unsold
78) Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold
79) Moises Henriques - Punjab Kings - â‚¹4.2 crore
80) Varun Aaron - Unsold
81) Oshane Thomas - Unsold
82) Mohit Sharma - Unsold
83) Billy Stanlake - Unsold
84) Mitchell McClenaghan - Unsold
85) Jason Behrendorff - Unsold
86) Naveen Ul Haq - Unsold
87) Karan Sharma - Unsold
88) Utkarsh Singh - Punjab Kings - â‚¹20 lakh
89) KL Shrijith - Unsold
90) Jalaj Saxena - Punjab Kings - â‚¹30 lakh
91) Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh
92) Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold
93) G Periyasamy - Unsold
94) Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings - â‚¹75 lakh
95) Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹4.8 crore
96) Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹75 lakh
97) Thisara Perera - Unsold
98) Ben McDermott - Unsold
99) Matthew Wade - Unsold
100) Sean Abbott - Unsold
101) Siddhesh Lad - Unsold
102) Tejinder Dhillon - Unsold
103) Prerak Mankad - Unsold
104) Suyash Prabhudessai - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh
105) KS Bharat - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh
106) Josh Inglis - Unsold
107) M Harisankar Reddy - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh
108) Simarjeet Singh - Unsold
109) Kuldip Yadav - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh
110) Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold
111) James Neesham - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹50 lakh
112) Wayne Parnell - Unsold
113) Reece Topley - Unsold
114) Chris Green - Unsold
115) Isuru Udana - Unsold
116) George Linde - Unsold
117) Chaitanya Bishnoi - Unsold
118) Yudhvir Charak - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh
119) Ajay Dev Goud - Unsold
120) K Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh
121) Jack Wildermuth - Unsold
122) Harsh Tyagi - Unsold
123) Gerald Coetzee - Unsold
124) Tim David - Unsold
125) Marco Jansen - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh
126) Pratyush Singh - Unsold
127) Saurabh Kumar - Punjab Kings - â‚¹20 lakh
128) C Hari Nishanth - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh
129) Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh
130) Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh