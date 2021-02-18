IPL Auction 2021: Here's the complete list of sold and unsold players

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end as 57 players were picked from the pool of 298 players before the extravaganza starts in the month of April. Total 130 names went under the hammer, out of which 73 players remained unsold.

From breaking the record of being the most expensive player in the history of the auction to one of the captains of an international side not finding any takers, the 2021 IPL player auction saw it all. While the bowlers and the all-rounders were in huge demand, the batsmen had an off day, either they went for their base prices or were not even picked.

Chris Morris went for a record bid of INR 16.25 crores as the Rajasthan Royals grabbed the South African all-rounder, breaking the record held by India's Yuvraj Singh when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. While players like Aaron Finch, Alex Hales couldn't find bidders. Uncapped players like Krishnappa Gowtham and Riley Meredith made merry while experienced players like Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh too found the takers in the wee hours of the auction.

Here is the full elaborate list of players presented at the IPL Auction 2021:

1) Karun Nair - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹50 lakh

2) Alex Hales - Unsold

3) Jason Roy - Unsold

4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹2.2 Crore

5) Evin Lewis - Unsold

6) Aaron Finch - Unsold

7) Hanuma Vihari - Unsold

8) Glenn Maxwell - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹14.25 crore

9) Kedar Jadhav - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹2 crore

10) Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹3.2 Crore

11) Moeen Ali - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹7 crore

12) Shivam Dube - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹4.4 crore

13) Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹16.25 crore

14) Dawid Malan - Punjab Kings - â‚¹1.5 crore

15) Glenn Phillips - Unsold

16) Alex Carey - Unsold

17) Sam Billings - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹2 crore

18) Kusal Perera - Unsold

19) Adam Milne - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹3.2 crore

20) Mustafizur Rahman - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹1 crore

21) Jhye Richardson - Punjab Kings - â‚¹14 crore

22) Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹5 crore

23) Sheldon Cotrell - Unsold

24) Umesh Yadav - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹1 crore

25) Adil Rashid - Unsold

26) Rahul Sharma - Unsold

27) Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹1.5 crore

28) Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹2 crore

29) Ish Sodhi - Unsold

30) Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹2.4 crore

31) Qais Ahmad - Unsold

32) Himanshu Rana - Unsold

33) C Hari Nishaanth - Unsold

34) Sachin Baby - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh

35) Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold

36) Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh

37) Himmat Singh - Unsold

38) Vishnu Solanki - Unsold

39) Atit Sheth - Unsold

40) Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh

41) Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings - â‚¹5.25 crore

42) Ayush Badoni - Unsold

43) Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh

44) Vivek Singh - Unsold

45) K Gowtham - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹9.25 crore

46) Vishnu Vinod - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh

47) Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh

48) Kedar Devdhar - Unsold

49) Mohammed Azharuddeen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh

50) Avi Barot - Unsold

51) Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold

52) Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold

53) Lukman Meriwala - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh

54) Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹1.2 crore

55) Kuldeep Sen - Unsold

56) Riley Meredith - Punjab Kings - â‚¹8 crore

57) Tushar Deshpande - Unsold

58) M Siddharth - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹20 lakh

59) Karanveer Singh - Unsold

60) Jagadeesha Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad - â‚¹30 lakh

61) KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh

62) Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold

63) Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold

64) Tejas Baroka - Unsold

65) Rovman Powell - Unsold

66) Shaun Marsh - Unsold

67) Corey Anderson - Unsold

68) Devon Conway - Unsold

69) Darren Bravo - Unsold

70) Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold

71) Cheteshwar Pujara - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹50 lakh

72) Martin Guptill - Unsold

73) Pawan Negi - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹50 lakh

74) Kyle Jamieson - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹15 crore

75) Ben Cutting - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹75 lakh

76) Tom Curran - Delhi Capitals - â‚¹5.25 crore

77) Gurkeerat Singh - Unsold

78) Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold

79) Moises Henriques - Punjab Kings - â‚¹4.2 crore

80) Varun Aaron - Unsold

81) Oshane Thomas - Unsold

82) Mohit Sharma - Unsold

83) Billy Stanlake - Unsold

84) Mitchell McClenaghan - Unsold

85) Jason Behrendorff - Unsold

86) Naveen Ul Haq - Unsold

87) Karan Sharma - Unsold

88) Utkarsh Singh - Punjab Kings - â‚¹20 lakh

89) KL Shrijith - Unsold

90) Jalaj Saxena - Punjab Kings - â‚¹30 lakh

91) Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders - â‚¹20 lakh

92) Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold

93) G Periyasamy - Unsold

94) Fabian Allen - Punjab Kings - â‚¹75 lakh

95) Daniel Christian - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹4.8 crore

96) Liam Livingstone - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹75 lakh

97) Thisara Perera - Unsold

98) Ben McDermott - Unsold

99) Matthew Wade - Unsold

100) Sean Abbott - Unsold

101) Siddhesh Lad - Unsold

102) Tejinder Dhillon - Unsold

103) Prerak Mankad - Unsold

104) Suyash Prabhudessai - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh

105) KS Bharat - Royal Challengers Bangalore - â‚¹20 lakh

106) Josh Inglis - Unsold

107) M Harisankar Reddy - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh

108) Simarjeet Singh - Unsold

109) Kuldip Yadav - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh

110) Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold

111) James Neesham - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹50 lakh

112) Wayne Parnell - Unsold

113) Reece Topley - Unsold

114) Chris Green - Unsold

115) Isuru Udana - Unsold

116) George Linde - Unsold

117) Chaitanya Bishnoi - Unsold

118) Yudhvir Charak - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh

119) Ajay Dev Goud - Unsold

120) K Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh

121) Jack Wildermuth - Unsold

122) Harsh Tyagi - Unsold

123) Gerald Coetzee - Unsold

124) Tim David - Unsold

125) Marco Jansen - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh

126) Pratyush Singh - Unsold

127) Saurabh Kumar - Punjab Kings - â‚¹20 lakh

128) C Hari Nishanth - Chennai Super Kings - â‚¹20 lakh

129) Akash Singh - Rajasthan Royals - â‚¹20 lakh

130) Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians - â‚¹20 lakh