IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone shine as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

Punjab Kings star all-rounder Sam Curran smashed first half-century of IPL 2024 to guide his side to a 4-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran led Punjab Kings to a memorable victory as they chased down 175 runs with four wickets in hand against Delhi Capitals. Curran's half-century, the first of the 2024 IPL season, stole the show as Rishabh Pant's return ended in disappointment for DC.