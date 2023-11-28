IPL 2024: Nita Ambani, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta may spend lot of money on this cricketer during auction, he is...

Travis Head was the player of the match for Australia in the semi-final and final matches of the World Cup. Apart from this, throughout the World Cup 2023 tournament, Travis Head kept the opposing team under pressure with his explosive batting.

It has been a week since the mega event of World Cup 2023 ended. In such a situation, all the Indian cricket supporters are slowly getting over India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia and are eagerly waiting for the start of the next IPL season. The BCCI has fixed the organisation of IPL Auction 2024 on December 19 in Dubai. After this, now all the IPL teams are analysing the performance of the players coming in the auction to include them in their team to overcome the weaknesses in their team squad.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, there is a buzz that there is one cricketer in the player list of the IPL auction, whom IPL franchise owners Kavya Maran (CEO and owner of SRH), Preity Zinta (owner of PBKS), and Nita Ambani (owner of Mumbai Indians) are wanting to include in their team.

It is believed that to include this player in their team squad, these three franchises can bid crores of rupees. Here, we are talking about the Australia cricket team's all-rounder Travis Head who played an important role in making Australia world champions for the sixth time.

Travis Head was the player of the match for Australia in the semi-final and final matches of the World Cup. Apart from this, throughout the World Cup 2023 tournament, Travis Head kept the opposing team under pressure with his explosive batting.

Seeing his game, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, and Hyderabad franchise owner Kavya Maran want to include him in their team squad. According to the news quoting sources, Travis Head can be sold for more than Rs 20 crore in IPL auction 2024.

Australia cricket team's all-rounder Travis Head started his IPL career in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After this, he also got a chance to play in the 2016 IPL season. Travis Head's performance in the 2015 and 2016 IPL seasons was nothing special.

It was due to this that in the coming years, no IPL franchise included him in their team, but after looking at his performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2023, it is believed that Head will be included in the IPL auction 2024. There will certainly be a rain of money during this period.