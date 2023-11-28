Headlines

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother-in-law of Sudha Murty, donated over Rs 208 crore, trusted by Obama, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Actors who have appeared in most episodes of Koffee With Karan

9 nourishing foods for healthy eyes

8 benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Nita Ambani, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta may spend lot of money on this cricketer during auction, he is...

Travis Head was the player of the match for Australia in the semi-final and final matches of the World Cup. Apart from this, throughout the World Cup 2023 tournament, Travis Head kept the opposing team under pressure with his explosive batting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been a week since the mega event of World Cup 2023 ended. In such a situation, all the Indian cricket supporters are slowly getting over India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia and are eagerly waiting for the start of the next IPL season. The BCCI has fixed the organisation of IPL Auction 2024 on December 19 in Dubai. After this, now all the IPL teams are analysing the performance of the players coming in the auction to include them in their team to overcome the weaknesses in their team squad.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, there is a buzz that there is one cricketer in the player list of the IPL auction, whom IPL franchise owners Kavya Maran (CEO and owner of SRH), Preity Zinta (owner of PBKS), and Nita Ambani (owner of Mumbai Indians) are wanting to include in their team. 

It is believed that to include this player in their team squad, these three franchises can bid crores of rupees. Here, we are talking about the Australia cricket team's all-rounder Travis Head who played an important role in making Australia world champions for the sixth time. 

Travis Head was the player of the match for Australia in the semi-final and final matches of the World Cup. Apart from this, throughout the World Cup 2023 tournament, Travis Head kept the opposing team under pressure with his explosive batting.

Seeing his game, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, and Hyderabad franchise owner Kavya Maran want to include him in their team squad. According to the news quoting sources, Travis Head can be sold for more than Rs 20 crore in IPL auction 2024.

Australia cricket team's all-rounder Travis Head started his IPL career in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After this, he also got a chance to play in the 2016 IPL season. Travis Head's performance in the 2015 and 2016 IPL seasons was nothing special.

It was due to this that in the coming years, no IPL franchise included him in their team, but after looking at his performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2023, it is believed that Head will be included in the IPL auction 2024. There will certainly be a rain of money during this period.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, hailstorm alert for several states; check latest forecast here

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

Gujarat Titans reveal why they let Hardik Pandya go to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE