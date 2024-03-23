IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen's 50 in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders clinch 4-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in a high-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens.

Harshit Rana's exceptional performance led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in a closely contested match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Henrich Klassen's impressive 63 runs off just 29 balls, along with his partnership with Shabaz, initially seemed to be steering the visitors towards victory. However, Rana had other plans as he contributed three crucial wickets to turn the game in KKR's favor.

Harshit Rana's remarkable last over seals the deal for #KKR who start their #TATAIPL campaign with narrow victory



Scorecard https://t.co/xjNjyPa8V4 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/WKKVha9adx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

In addition to Rana's standout performance, Andre Russell also had a stellar game for KKR, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. Despite getting good starts, SRH's batters struggled to convert them into big scores and kept losing wickets in the middle overs, ultimately leading to their defeat.

Mayank Markande and T Natarajan were the standout bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Markande taking 2 wickets for 39 runs and Natarajan claiming 3 wickets for 32 runs.

