Cricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans replace Mohammed Shami with former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer

Shami is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a successful ankle surgery and has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup 2023.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

File Photo
The Gujarat Titans have recently announced that Sandeep Warrier will be replacing their star pacer, Mohammed Shami, for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. Shami is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a successful ankle surgery and has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury. Throughout the ODI World Cup, Shami had to rely on injections to manage the pain in his Achilles Heel.

Warrier will be joining the Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 50 lac, as confirmed by an IPL press release.

In a similar move, the Mumbai Indians have added Kwena Maphaka, a rising star from the U19 World Cup, to their squad as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka.

Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury. On the other hand, Kwena Maphaka, the talented left-arm pacer, recently represented South Africa at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup where he was named the Player of the Tournament. Maphaka will be joining MI for his base price of INR 50 Lac.

In late February, Shami underwent a successful heel operation and mentioned that he will need some time to fully recover his fitness. Initially, reports had suggested that Shami would undergo surgery in the United Kingdom (UK). However, on 27 February, Monday, he took to his social media account to share pictures and provide updates on his injury and the operation.

Since India’s World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, Shami has not participated in any form of cricket. He missed the T20I series against Australia at home, as well as the tour of South Africa.

India has also felt the absence of Shami in the ongoing 5-match Test series against Ben Stokes’ England. In his absence, players like Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and others were given opportunities to showcase their skills.

