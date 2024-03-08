Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's feat with century in Dharamsala Test, becomes second Indian batter to....

IPL 2024: GT suffer big blow as star Australian batter set to miss multiple matches, check details

CMF Buds now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

DCW vs UPW, Match 15 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's feat with century in Dharamsala Test, becomes second Indian batter to....

IPL 2024: GT suffer big blow as star Australian batter set to miss multiple matches, check details

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

8 side effects of taking too much protein 

This Mughal queen turned Hindu after her husband's death

Health benefits of having an early dinner 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Meet engineer-turned-YouTuber worth Rs 58 crore, PM Modi called him BJP-wallah, trolled for controversial interview of..

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: GT suffer big blow as star Australian batter set to miss multiple matches, check details

Gujarat Titans will miss the services of star Australian wicketkeeper-batter for the first two matches of the season.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade won't be playing the first two matches of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he's chosen to represent Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final from March 21 to 25. This decision aligns with Wade's communicated plans to Gujarat Titans, his IPL team, who begin their campaign on March 24.

The 16th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will play their opening match against Mumbai Indians on March 24 in Ahmedabad. Wade's absence is not expected to significantly impact the team, given his limited role in the past two seasons with the 2022 champions. Despite being part of the squad in India last year, Wade did not play a single game.

Tasmania's head coach, Jeff Vaughan, expressed satisfaction with Wade's availability for the Sheffield Shield final, highlighting the veteran's experience and contributions in previous seasons. 

Wade has discussed his decision with the IPL franchise, and they have approved his absence for the first game, according to Tasmania's head coach. Gujarat Titans are likely to start the IPL 2024 season with Wriddhiman Saha as their wicketkeeper, with another option being Robin Minz, a big-hitting player bought for Rs 3.6 crore in the auction.

The Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2024 includes players like David Miller, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, and a mix of talented individuals. Despite Wade's temporary absence, the team remains optimistic about its performance with other capable players in the lineup.

Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Viral video: Wild dogs helplessly witness lion's deadly attack on their 'brother', internet reacts

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement