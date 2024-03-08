IPL 2024: GT suffer big blow as star Australian batter set to miss multiple matches, check details

Gujarat Titans will miss the services of star Australian wicketkeeper-batter for the first two matches of the season.

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade won't be playing the first two matches of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he's chosen to represent Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final from March 21 to 25. This decision aligns with Wade's communicated plans to Gujarat Titans, his IPL team, who begin their campaign on March 24.

The 16th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will play their opening match against Mumbai Indians on March 24 in Ahmedabad. Wade's absence is not expected to significantly impact the team, given his limited role in the past two seasons with the 2022 champions. Despite being part of the squad in India last year, Wade did not play a single game.

Tasmania's head coach, Jeff Vaughan, expressed satisfaction with Wade's availability for the Sheffield Shield final, highlighting the veteran's experience and contributions in previous seasons.

Wade has discussed his decision with the IPL franchise, and they have approved his absence for the first game, according to Tasmania's head coach. Gujarat Titans are likely to start the IPL 2024 season with Wriddhiman Saha as their wicketkeeper, with another option being Robin Minz, a big-hitting player bought for Rs 3.6 crore in the auction.

The Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2024 includes players like David Miller, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, and a mix of talented individuals. Despite Wade's temporary absence, the team remains optimistic about its performance with other capable players in the lineup.

Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.