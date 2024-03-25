Twitter
IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

The express fast bowler, who has recovered from a stress fracture in his back, is expected to be available for their next game against RR in Jaipur on Thursday.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

Delhi Capitals were thrilled to welcome back their fast bowler Anrich Nortje for IPL 2024. Despite his previous injury troubles, the South African player was retained by the team. Nortje rejoined the squad ahead of their second game against the Rajasthan Royals on March 25, after missing the opening match.

The team shared a video on social media where Nortje announced his return in Hindi, much to the delight of his teammates. In the previous IPL season in 2023, Nortje played 10 matches for Delhi Capitals and took as many wickets. However, due to various injuries, he hadn't completed a full season for the team since 2020.

Nortje had been out of action for South Africa since September 2023 due to a stress fracture in his back. He only returned to competitive cricket in March 2024 during the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge, playing three matches for Warriors. The return of Nortje is expected to strengthen Delhi Capitals' bowling unit, especially with the need for pace. Their captain, Rishabh Pant, had a disappointing start to IPL 2024, as the team lost their opening match to Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The team didn't seem settled in their first game.

Adding to their concerns, experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered an injury scare during the match in Mullanpur. With Nortje's return, Delhi Capitals hope to bounce back and perform better in the upcoming matches of the season.

 

 

