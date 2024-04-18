Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians return to winning ways with 9-run victory over PBKS

Punjab Kings faced a challenging situation during their chase, but Ashutosh Sharma's impressive knock of 61 runs off 28 balls helped revive their hopes.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
In a thrilling match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 33, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his mastery on the field, overshadowing a brilliant knock from Ashutosh Sharma. 

Bumrah, along with Gerald Coetzee, made significant impacts by taking two wickets each during the powerplay, leaving the hosts struggling. Despite Punjab Kings being 77/6 in their run-chase of 193, Ashutosh Sharma's explosive 61 off 28 balls gave them hope. However, Bumrah's impressive figures of 3/21, supported by Coetzee's 3/32, ultimately led Mumbai Indians to victory in a nail-biting finish.

On the batting front, Suryakumar Yadav shone with his second half-century of the season, helping Mumbai Indians reach a total of 192/7 after being put in to bat by Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar built a solid partnership, with Mumbai Indians reaching 77/1 by the end of 9 overs. 

Despite Rohit's dismissal for 36 in his 250th IPL appearance, Suryakumar continued to anchor the innings. Tilak Varma and Tim David also played crucial roles in the final overs, ensuring Mumbai Indians posted a competitive total.

