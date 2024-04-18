LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 34 to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 fixture between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Lucknow will be looking to bounce back after suffering two consecutive heavy defeats, while Chennai aims to secure their third successive win.

Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, started the season impressively but faced an unexpected loss against Delhi Capitals in their last home game and were convincingly beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in their most recent match. The return of Mayank Yadav is expected to bolster their chances in the upcoming game after being declared fit to play.

In contrast, Chennai Super Kings are coming off a dominant victory over Mumbai Indians in their last outing, marking their fourth win of the season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is in fine form, leading the team as they look to deliver another impressive all-around performance in the upcoming match.

Live streaming details

The highly anticipated LSG vs CSK match is set to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow . The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between LSG and CSK live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather.com, the weather in Lucknow is forecasted to be favorable for the upcoming cricket match. The temperature is expected to reach around 30°C on the day of the match, with humidity levels at 30%. This suggests that dew may not have a significant impact on the game on Friday.

Pitch report

The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium is expected to be slower, posing a challenge for the hitters to score runs, especially against the older ball. While the new ball may come off the bat easily, the pacers will need to rely on cutters and bowl onto the pitch as the ball ages in order to be successful. Additionally, the spinners will have ample support, making the middle overs particularly challenging for the batters.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav.

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

