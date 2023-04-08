IPL 2023: Why Jofra Archer is not playing in MI vs CSK match despite no injury (photo: IPL)

MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing their third 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium. In the match, one crucial player of MI was missing -- pacer Jofra Archer. As CSK skipper Dhoni opted to bowl after winning the toss in Mumbai, his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma had shared a piece of disappointing news for the MI fans during the toss.

Rohit revealed that fast bowler Archer is unavailable for the match, however, Rohit also confirmed that there is no injury to the England pacer. Sharma said Archer is only rested as a 'precautionary' measure.

Although Archer took part in MI's opening game of the IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He conceded 33 runs in four overs and failed to take a wicket as the side faced an eight-wicket loss to Faf du Plessis' men.

In 2022, the pacer had missed the entire IPL season with an injury and made a return to international cricket earlier this year. Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma played some aggressive strokes.

While Rohit started the game by hitting Deepak Chahar for two fours in the first over, Ishan welcomed IPL debutant Sisanda Magala by smashing him for three fours in the third over, which gave away 14 runs. CSK restricted MI to a modest 157/8 in their 20 overs.

