RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler fifties guide Rajasthan Royals to 57-run win against Delhi Capitals

Image Source: Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season with a resounding 57-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. The match saw Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shine, taking three wickets each to restrict DC to a mere 142 for 9 in their chase of 200.

Boult's impact was felt early on in the chase as he removed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in consecutive balls. Ravichandran Ashwin then joined the party, and Delhi lost three wickets, managing only 38 runs in the powerplay.

Lalit Yadav and David Warner tried to steady the ship, adding 64 runs for the fourth wicket, but Boult soon cleaned up Lalit for 38(24). Warner valiantly fought on, slamming his fifty, but he kept running out of partners.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan an explosive start after being invited to bat. The pair added 98 runs for the opening wicket before Mukesh Kumar removed Jaiswal for 60(31) in the 9th over. Delhi then fought back, but Buttler, along with Shimron Hetmyer, helped Rajasthan regain control with some lusty blows towards the end of the innings.

Buttler was eventually caught-and-bowled by Mukesh for 79(51), while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 39(21).

Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Rajasthan Royals, who will be looking to build on this momentum in the coming matches.

READ| RR Vs DC, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson takes a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch