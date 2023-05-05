IPL 2023: Rashid Khan’s fiery spell, Hardik Pandya's batting help Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Gujarat Titans secured a crucial victory against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, consolidating their position at the top of the IPL 2023 points table and moving closer to the playoffs. The defending champions chased down a modest total of 119 to take their tally to 14 points from 10 matches.

Gujarat Titans delivered a clinical performance, bouncing back from their recent loss to Delhi Capitals. Despite falling short by just 5 runs in that match, the Titans were determined to come out on top against Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami, who was named man-of-the-match for his four-wicket haul against DC, had previously expressed concern that the team had become too relaxed. However, against the Royals, the Titans were ruthless.

That was some performance by @gujarat_titans #GT win the match by 9 wickets and add another 2 points to their tally



Scorecard https://t.co/54xkkylMlx#TATAIPL | #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/fJKu9gmvLW May 5, 2023

Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad spun a web around the RR batters, taking three and two wickets respectively. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha then added 71 for the first wicket, leaving little for the Royals to defend after a strong opening partnership. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Gill for 36, but it was too little too late for the Royals.

Hardik Pandya, who had regretted not finishing off the chase against Delhi Capitals, was determined to make amends. He hit Adam Zampa for 23 runs off just five balls, helping the Titans edge closer to a comprehensive victory.

Overall, it was an impressive performance by Gujarat Titans, who demonstrated their ability to bounce back from a defeat and deliver a dominant performance. With their eyes firmly set on the playoffs, the Titans will be looking to maintain their momentum in the coming matches.

