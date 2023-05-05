Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'He will not do anything in our favour': Shahid Afridi on PM Modi

Earlier in March, Shahid Afridi had requested the Indian PM to let cricket happen between the two nations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

'He will not do anything in our favour': Shahid Afridi on PM Modi
'He will not do anything in our favour': Shahid Afridi on PM Modi (file photos)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strict policies, saying ever since the Indian PM took office, nothing positive has come out for Pakistan. The former all-rounder added that nothing can be expected in the future from the head of the Indian government.

“Ever since Modi has come to power you can’t expect anything from him in Pakistan’s favour. As simple as that,” Afridi said on Samaa TV. “History speaks for itself. Earlier when BJP was in power, we had pretty good relationships with the previous prime ministers,” he added.

Afridi further said that he has zero expectations from PM Modi and the latter will only damage Pakistan’s image. “I am only talking about Modi. I have no expectations from him whatsoever,” he said. Earlier, in March Afridi had requested the Indian prime minister to let cricket happen between the two nations.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan cricket bodies have been locked horns over the 2023 Asia Cup. While Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights for the continental showpiece event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared India will not travel to Pakistan for the event.

BCCI has said that the tournament to be played in a neutral venue, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested a hybrid model to save Pakistan's hosting rights.

READ | India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium: Report 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.