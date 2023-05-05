'He will not do anything in our favour': Shahid Afridi on PM Modi (file photos)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strict policies, saying ever since the Indian PM took office, nothing positive has come out for Pakistan. The former all-rounder added that nothing can be expected in the future from the head of the Indian government.

“Ever since Modi has come to power you can’t expect anything from him in Pakistan’s favour. As simple as that,” Afridi said on Samaa TV. “History speaks for itself. Earlier when BJP was in power, we had pretty good relationships with the previous prime ministers,” he added.

Afridi further said that he has zero expectations from PM Modi and the latter will only damage Pakistan’s image. “I am only talking about Modi. I have no expectations from him whatsoever,” he said. Earlier, in March Afridi had requested the Indian prime minister to let cricket happen between the two nations.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan cricket bodies have been locked horns over the 2023 Asia Cup. While Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights for the continental showpiece event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared India will not travel to Pakistan for the event.

BCCI has said that the tournament to be played in a neutral venue, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested a hybrid model to save Pakistan's hosting rights.

READ | India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium: Report