IPL 2022: Netizens erupt in joy as Virat Kohli captains RCB for a brief period against LSG

Virat Kohli setting the field

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans took a trip down the memory lane as they were overjoyed after watching Virat Kohli taking over as a captain of the team for a brief period of time in their previous IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis had contrasting batting performances for their team against LSG as Virat Kohli was out to Dushmantha Chameera on a duck whereas Faf du Plessis scored sensational 96 runs in the match.

During the start of the 2nd innings, Virat Kohli was asked to take over the charge of the team for the initial two overs as Faf du Plessis was unavailable and as soon as he led the team to the ground and started setting the field, The social media erupted in joy.

Virat Kohli is stand in captain for RCB. Faf Du Plessis hasn't taken the field. pic.twitter.com/U1fTzwr0u0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2022

The best moment of today is, when Virat Kohli captained! Got emotional seeing him as a Captain again. Oh My Captain! @imVkohli #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/uNANVbOTh0 (@Aaliya_Zain5) April 19, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai by 18 runs to go second in the league table in Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 96 runs in 64 balls, combined with Josh Hazlewood's fiery spell of 4/25 they were able to help RCB pick up their fifth win in seven games.

RCB will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won 4 back0to-back games in the IPL. This match will take place on 23rd April.