IPL 2022: Rishi Dhawan's heroics in vain as LSG beat PBKS by 20 runs

LSG defeated PBKS by 20 runs to rise to 3rd place in the standings

Lucknow Super Giants were looking down and out in their contest by the mid-innings break, with the KL Rahul-led franchise having somehow struggled their way to a total of 153/8 in 20 overs, however, they did just enough to restrict Punjab Kings under 133 runs, to win the match by 20 runs.

Despite late hitting from Rishi Dhawan, which gave PBKS a glimmer of hope, the all-rounder lacked support and thus he couldn't lead his side over the line.

With their latest win, Lucknow have risen to third place in the league standings, as they further boosted their hopes to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022 season.

Krunal Pandya won the Man of the Match award for his two-wicket spell, giving away just 11 runs, while Mohsin Khan picked up three wickets, and Dushmantha Chameera chipped in with two wickets as well.

Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and chose to field first, and Lucknow Super Giants got off to a good start despite losing skipper KL Agarwal early.

Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) forged a brilliant partnership with Deepak Hooda (34 of 28), although, once De Kock was sent back to the dugout, LSG suffered a batting collapse of sorts, as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Courtesy of some late big-hitting from their tail-enders, LSG were able to rack up a score of 153/8 in 20 overs.

However, LSG were able to restrict Punjab batters to under the required total, with Jonny Bairstow top-scoring for his team with 32 runs in 28 balls.