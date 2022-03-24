IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led DC's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Delhi Capitals team will enter this year's IPL under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. Ater Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant captained the team in 8 IPL games out of which his team won 6. But, this will be the first instance when Rishabh Pant will be leading an IPL side as a full-time captain.

Delhi Capitals went to the IPL 2022 auctions with the lowest purse of 47.5 Cr as they retained their 4 players ahead of the auctions. The players which Delhi Capitals retained were Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 Crores), Axar Patel (Rs 9 Crores), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 Crores), and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 Crores).

During the IPL 2022 auctions, although Delhi Capitals came to the table with the lowest purse, yet they managed to get some good buys. They were able to buy David Warner who has represented the team previously also in the IPL. Along with warner DC also brought talented Yash Dhull and Chetan Sakariya.

Ahead of DC's opening game against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium here's all you need to know about the Rishabh Pant-led franchise.

DC's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

DC Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - GT vs DC - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 7 - LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 16 - DC vs RCB - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 22 - DC vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 28 - DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 1 - DC vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 5 - DC vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 8 - CSK vs DC - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

DC's Full Squad

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Ashwin Hebber, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Ribal Patel, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoi, Mustafur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav