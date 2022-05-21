IPL 2022: Will Arjun Tendulkar make his MI debut against DC? Here's what we know

Arjun Tendulkar in line to make his debut for MI against DC

Arjun Tendulkar hasn't yet made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, much of the pre-match talk was regarding the much-awaited bow of Sachin Tendulkar's son.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the left-arm pacer make his debut for Mumbai Indians and it seems like the long wait could finally come to an end as MI face DC in the final league game for both teams in IPL 2022.

Arjun took to Instagram to share some visuals of him bowling to MI batters in the nets, giving rise to speculation about his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction but has not featured in any game for his side so far.

Mumbai Indians have had an extremely disappointing IPL season, with only three wins in 13 games. The five-time IPL champions are languishing at the bottom of the points tally with six points.

They have been giving chances to players like Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande during the last few games of their campaign.

Mumbai Indians are set to face Delhi Capitals today. The match is likely to attract a lot of attention as there are good chances that Arjun Tendulkar will make his debut in the cash-rich league.

Earlier, the five-time IPL champs had shared a video of Sachin's son acing the art of bowling yorkers which further led to speculation that the youngster could finally get his chance in a match that is almost dead rubber for Mumbai, but Delhi need to win the contest to keep themselves alive in the race for playoffs.

With inputs from ANI