IPL 2022: Fans trend Virat Kohli after MI decides to make changes, bring in Arjun Tendulkar and others against DC

Virat Kohli and Arjun Tendulkar

The pressure is high in the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) as the fate of this match will determine if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) make it to the Playoffs or not.

However, amid all the mathematical calculations, the MI franchise has said that they will be giving a chance to some new boys to see their game.

READ | IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli and RCB cheer for Rohit Sharma's MI when they face DC?

Young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is one such lad who could finally get a game and could make his much-awaited debut in IPL cricket.

However, seeing the fact that MI will be resting some of it, the senior players, to give a chance to others, fans believe the chances of RCB making to the Top 4 look bleak.

#DCvsMI #MIvsDC



RCB seeing MI will make 11 changes & will make Arjun Tendulkar captain today: pic.twitter.com/Ad7JtCqtxT — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 21, 2022

#MIvsDC

Mi , Arjun Tendulkar will be in playing eleven

Le RCB fans #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/H2PNs8eNXz — Gaurav (@grjain) May 21, 2022

Virat Kohli after knowing that Arjun Tendulkar will replace jasprit bumrah in #MIvsDC match - #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/sI1LwKxjXo — Dr NARESHH SAHARAN (@im_saharank) May 21, 2022

Virat Kohli reading news that Arjun Tendulkar might get chance against DC pic.twitter.com/9TthesFXBW — Vidit 264 (@vidit0408) May 20, 2022

The Rishabh Pant-led side will surely be going all guns blazing with MI aiming for a win to disrupt DC's chances of reaching the playoffs.

Talking about MI's squad, out of the original 24 players, Mumbai Indians have already played 21 and the players yet to get a game are Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi and Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun, who has been with the side for a couple of years now, may finally get his MI cap.