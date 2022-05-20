IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar makes a case to start versus DC after nailing yorker in nets

Arjun Tendulkar nails the art of bowling yorkers ahead of MI vs DC

The long for Arjun Tendulkar continues as he waits to make his first bow for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time IPL champs will sign off their IPL 2022 season with a fixture against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Even though Mumbai won't have anything but pride to play for against DC, Rishabh Pant's side needs to win to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022.

While MI are all set to finish at the bottom of the league standings, with just 3 wins in 13 games, skipper Rohit Sharma could well try out some new combinations against Delhi, including some fresh faces, which could include Arjun Tendulkar as well.

READ| IPL 2022: Here's how RCB's fate for Playoffs lies in the hands of MI vs DC

Ahead of the MI vs DC fixture, Arjun, the son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was spotted bowling inch-perfect yorkers in one of the net sessions.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of the left-arm pacer, who is yet to play in the cash-rich league, but could be in line to make his debut versus DC.

In recent games, Rohit and Co have given chances to many youngsters including Tristan Stubbs, who the franchise as a replacement for Tymall Mills, and since it's, either way, going to be a dead rubber for Mumbai, fans could yet get to see Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL bow.

Speaking at the toss during Mumbai's previous fixture versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rohit himself hinted about trying his bench strength.

READ| IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli and RCB cheer for Rohit Sharma's MI when they face DC?

"It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," said the 35-year-old.

Arjun meanwhile had joined MI as a net bowler, before he was purchased by the franchise in IPL 2021. They then released him for the IPL mega auction 2022, before resigning him for a price of INR 30 lakhs.