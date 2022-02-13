IPL 2022 mega auction: India U19 skipper Yash Dhull snapped up by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh

IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed various interesting stories. India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull was one of the players who witnessed a bidding war of sorts, between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

However, the franchise from Delhi were able to snap up their local lad for a price of INR 50 lakhs, which was quite some raise from his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Punjab Kings were surely interested and they flirted with a couple of bids for Dhull, who led India to an unbeaten run to their fifth title in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup title.

Delhi however, emerged victorious in the end, and Dhull will join his home side to play alongside former India U-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw.