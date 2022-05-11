IPL 2022 DC vs RR: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match

DY Patil sports academy

Rajasthan would be hoping to strengthen their playoffs hopes with yet another win under their belt. They have so far won seven matches and have 14 points to their tally. The Royals had also got the better of the Capitals in the reverse fixture of the northern derby by 15 runs.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals is at number 3rd in the IPL points table with 14 points while Delhi Capitals is at 5th position with only 10 points.

DC vs RR - DY Patil Stadium Mumbai pitch report

The pitches at DY Patil Stadium are expected to turn and bounce a little more than in the first half of the season with the tracks tiring out and becoming slower. The pitch will assist batsmen to get big scores after getting set on the wicket.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

A warm and humid evening in Mumbai is expected on May 11. The wicket at DY Patil has been flat and it has produced lots of runs this season. The bowlers have little margin of error and have to bowl in the right areas. A score near the 200-run mark would be on the mind of the side batting first.