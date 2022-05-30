IPL 2022: BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces staggering sum as prize money for ''unsung heroes''

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a special reward for "unsung heroes" of IPL 2022

After hosting a successful 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that they will reward the "unsung heroes" of IPL 2022. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced the prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen of all the six venues of IPL 2022.

Since the previous two seasons of IPL were marred by Covid -19, BCCI decided to host the 15th edition of IPL in India, albeit in four venues in Maharashtra, with two further venues added later for hosting the playoffs.

The Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune were the venues which hosted 70 league games of IPL 2022.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata subsequently hosted the Qualifier 1, and Eliminator, followed by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which hosted the Qualifier 2, and the final.

Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on Sunday after Gujarat Titans (GT) were crowned champions as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Announcing the reward for the curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season, Jay Shah in a tweet said: "I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season."

We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like thank each one of them for their hardwork.

25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune

12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden [Gardens] and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah added in another tweet.

In the IPL final in Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-around performance which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory.

