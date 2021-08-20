IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings begin training ahead of UAE leg

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started training one month ahead of the scheduled start of the second phase of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The remaining matches of the league will begin from September 19 in the UAE and will be kicked off by the El Clasico - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

CSK were the first time to arrive in the UAE last week after their players assembled in Chennai a few days prior to flying to the UAE on August 13. After completing their mandatory quarantine, the first group of players including skipper Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, leg-spinner Karn Sharma, pacers Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, among many others hit the nets Thursday evening.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended midway in May after a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. CSK were one of the top teams in the season winning five out of the seven games they played and were placed second before the season was postponed.

The Dhoni-led side put the horrors of the 2020 season behind and became one of the most envious batting line-ups where they were scoring runs for fun in the middle-overs especially and were constantly putting scores of 190-210 and chasing down totals comfortably.

Chennai Super Kings' official handle shared pictures from the training with the players sweating hard, with an attempt of the fourth trophy.