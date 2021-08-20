MS Dhoni's new look breaks the internet, leaves fans in awe

Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, has posted a new photo of Dhoni in a spunky look with golden hair.

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni always turns heads with his looks. Whether he sports long hair or goes bald, Dhoni always has something exciting for his fans by actually pulling off any look with elan.

Now, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, has posted a new photo of Dhoni in a spunky look with golden hair.

The photo was shared with this caption: “#MSDhoni's up to something new before #VIVOIPL! Stay tuned for the Asli Picture! #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai.”

The photo was posted on Twitter on Thursday (August 19) and fans can't keep calm already with many speculating that this could be for a commercial that will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021's second phase to be held in the UAE soon.

The style icon that Dhoni is, a few weeks ago, he sported a faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard. The makeover was given to him was by Bollywood and cricketers' favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim.