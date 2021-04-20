IPL 2021: 'First six balls I played, could hurt us in another game,' says MS Dhoni after win vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a fantastic start after a blip in their first game against the Delhi Capitals, winning both their next games against Punjab Kings and now Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. CSK amassed 188 runs in the first innings after being sent into bat and their spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali strangled the opposition, taking five wickets between them and restricting them to just 143 runs, winning the game comprehensively by 45 runs.

Even though the men in yellow won the match comfortably the skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted that the firsts six balls he played where he scored just one run, could have cost them big in another game as defending isn't that easy on a ground like Wankhede, where the boundaries are small and the ball comes on to the bat nicely, especially in the second innings given the amount of dew there is.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Dhoni was glad that they scored around 190 on a day where there was less dew. "Glad we scored 190, I felt we should have scored slightly more. This was one of the games [where a 190 total proved to be enough], the first six balls I played that could really hurt in some other game, so that's something we need to keep in mind, try to get as many [runs] as possible.

"But at the same time, keep in mind the fact as to adapt to the conditions, if their fast bowlers are getting a bit of turn there are very good chances that our spinners will get it," Dhoni added.

The 39-year old said that there was less dew, which made the wicket a little sticky and that meant their spinners could get in the game.

CSK, by the virtue of winning against the Royals on Monday, went to the number two spot in the points table, just behind the Royal Challengers Bangalore.