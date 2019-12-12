IPL 2020: Official timing of live TV, online broadcast for IPL Auction in Kolkata revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 season is now just a few days away and the excitement among the fans to see what players their beloved franchises buy is absolutely over the roof.

As confirmed earlier, Kolkata will be hosting the grand event this year on Thursday (19 December).

IPL's official broadcasting partners, Star Sports, on Thursday (December 12) officially disclosed the timings of the auction.

A fan took to Twitter and asked where to catch the live action on the auction day.

"hi what time ipl auction will start on 19th December ??"

Responding to this tweet, Star Sports's official Twitter account said, “Hi! Catch the #VIVOIPLAuction on December 19 from 2:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; from 3:20 PM on Select 1/1 HD.”

They also confirmed that views can catch the live auction on Hotstar from 2:30 PM onwards on the day.

A total of 971 players have officially registered themselves going into the 13th edition of the premier league out of which 332 names were picked by the IPL management going into the auction.

However, only 73 of them will find a chance to play for one of the eight sides next year.