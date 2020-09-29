IPL 2020: Know about Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Abdul Samad

As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on IPL 2020 table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC), they have made a new addition to the playing XI - Abdul Samad.

After the Delhi franchise won the toss and opted the field, SRH skipper David Warner announced the two changes in the team - Kane Williamson comes in for Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad for Wriddhiman Saha.

Special moment for Abdul Samad pic.twitter.com/5wbrp6S9Zd September 29, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan too tweeted about the same and said, "Another feather added to Jammu & Kashmir’s cricketing fraternity as Abdul Samad is all set to make his ipl debut. I wish him the luck for his long career ahead! I am certain, this will create positive waves in J&K’s younger generations; who will look up to this upcoming Hero!".

So who is Abdul Samad?

Abdul Samad is a cricketer from Kala Kot, Jammu and Kashmir. The 18-year-old had made his T20 debut for J&K in the 2018–19 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He then went on to make his List A debut on in 2019 for Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his first-class debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

He was then signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the Indian Premier League 2020.