Inside story of Sourav Ganguly's ouster as BCCI president, how it all transpired

Sourav Ganguly will no longer by the BCCI president after October 18

Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's time as the head of the apex body is set to come to an end, with former World Cup winner Roger Binny likely to take over the top job. During a meeting between top BCCI officials on October 11, Ganguly was made aware that his work as the BCCI supremo was not found satisfactory.

As per a report in NBT Ganguly was cut a frustrated figure when the decision was communicated to him in the BCCI meeting. Despite wanting to continue as the president, he was cast aside. The veteran was even given the post of IPL Chairman as per reports, but 'Dada' denied the same, unwilling to take a post lower than the one he is currently serving.

The report further adds that Ganguly didn't hide back his emotions and unlike the usual trend, Ganguly didn't mention any names of his successor.

On terms of anonymity, an official present at the meeting revealed how Ganguly looked tense.

He left the BCCI headquarters in a hurry and during an unofficial meeting a day before these events transpired, the 'Price of Kolkata' was made aware that his tenure wasn't a fruitful one.

Former BCCI president and current Team India mentor N Srinivasan was reported to be among one of those who criticised Ganguly. He was alleged to have represented brands that were the direct rivals of sponsors of BCCI.

Indeed the events such as Virat Kohli's public fallout with Ganguly after his ouster as ODI captain, followed by Wriddhiman Saha's comments regarding Rahul Dravid did put BCCI in the wrong light.

Roger Binny, who won the 1983 World Cup, has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President, while Jay Shah has filed the nomination for the BCCI Secretary, while for the post of Treasurer, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination. Is. It is believed that all these will be elected unopposed before the elections to be held on October 18.