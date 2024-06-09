Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar attend PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, share heartwarming hug, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were captured sharing a warm hug at PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, which happened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi. SRK arrived at the venue accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, and he was seen wearing black attire with his signature ponytail look. Akshay Kumar was also spotted attending the ceremony, wearing a purple shirt, and black pants. In one of the viral photos, Shah Rukh and Akshay were seen greeting each other and sharing a heartwarming hug. The photo went viral on the internet.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to assume office for a third consecutive term, marking a significant moment in India's political history. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening, reflecting the unity and shared vision of the new government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured an impressive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, winning a total of 293 seats. This achievement solidifies their position in the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, where the minimum majority figure is 272.

PM Modi's success in winning a third term puts him in an exclusive league, making him only the second Indian leader to achieve this feat after the founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. As anticipation builds for the evening ceremony, Delhi is adorned with posters featuring the PM-designate, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration.

To ensure the smooth flow of the event, around 1,100 traffic police personnel from the Delhi Police have been deployed. Additionally, an advisory has been issued to the public regarding the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates attending the Prime Minister's oath ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi has attracted several distinguished guests, including leaders and state heads from neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive