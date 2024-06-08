Twitter
Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Sharib Hashmi made his debut in Slumdog Millionaire and his life changed after he played JK Talpade in the spy thriller series The Family Man.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sharib Hashmi in The Family Man
From Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story to Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat and Sobhita Dhulipala in Made In Heaven and Tanya Maniktala in Flames, there have been many actors whose lives transformed after their OTT shows became successful. Another addition to this list is Sharib Hashmi.

Born on January 25, 1976, in Mumbai in a middle-class family, Sharib started working as an in-house writer for many MTV shows. He made his acting debut in a brief role in the 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, that went on to win eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards. Sharib was then seen in Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which he played Shah Rukh Khan's best friend. He then headlined Filmistaan, which had its premiere at several international film festival in 2012 and was released in India in 2014. The Nitin Kakkar directorial went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

But after Filmistaan, Sharib's several other films such as Badmashiyaan, Phullu, Vodka Diaries, Ujda Chaman, and Dhaakad among others flopped at the box office for next few years. But his life changed after the spy thriller series The Family Man, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee headlines the show as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class family man working secretly as an intelligence officer. Sharib plays his associate and friend, Jayavant Kashinath 'JK' Talpade and his camarederie with Bajpayee was highly appreciated.

Sharib has since then appeared in multiple OTT shows such as Asur, Scam 1992, and The Great Indian Murder. He was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter this year. Last year, he was seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which became a sleeper hit.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

