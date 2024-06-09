J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge in Reasi

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar attend PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, share heartwarming hug, photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge in Reasi

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

Signs of heart problems that appear in morning

8 dumbest animals in world

Indian states with maximum non-vegetarian population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar attend PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, share heartwarming hug, photo goes viral

HomeIndia

India

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected

A rescue operation was launched, with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday after suspected terrorists opened fire, according to officials. There was no immediate information on casualties initially.

The Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, later confirmed that 10 people had died in the incident.

 

 

The bus, which was transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in the Poni area, based on initial reports. A rescue operation was launched, with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene. Further details are awaited.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

List of 20 key names who will not be part of Narendra Modi's 3.0 cabinet

Dermal Repair Complex Review: Is it safe and effective?

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement