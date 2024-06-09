List of 20 key names who will not be part of Narendra Modi's 3.0 cabinet

If the media reports are to be believed, 20 veteran leaders from Modi Government 2.0 will not be included in this cabinet.

Narendra Modi is set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term today. A simple ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 PM, where along with Modi, 50 to 55 ministers are expected to take the oath. It is reported that there will be around two dozen cabinet ministers, with others taking up independent charge and minister of state roles. Several MPs have been contacted this morning, following which a tea party meeting has been arranged at the Prime Minister's residence. It is believed that the leaders present at this 'tea party' might take the oath as ministers alongside PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

According to sources, there is uncertainty regarding the key MPs who haven't received a call. Names of 20 senior leaders from the BJP have surfaced, who might not be included in the cabinet this time. These leaders were given significant responsibilities in Modi Government 2.0. If the media reports are to be believed, 20 veteran leaders from Modi Government 2.0 will not be included in this cabinet. Some of these ministers did not receive a call because they lost the recent elections.

Key faces who will not be seen in this cabinet: