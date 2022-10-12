‘No 2nd term in BCCI for Sourav Ganguly as he didn’t join BJP’: TMC after Roger Binny’s name comes forward

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (File photo)

Reports of Roger Binny replacing Sourav Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI soon have been doing rounds for the past few days. In the midst of these rumours, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) found this as an opportunity to slam the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The TMC alleged that the BJP is trying to “humiliate” the former Indian cricket team captain by not giving him a second term as the BCCI president. The party further claimed that BJP failed to induct Ganguly into the party, and so his post was taken away from him.

The BJP had tried to spread a message among people ahead of last year's assembly elections that Ganguly, who is immensely popular in the state, would join the party, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, as per PTI reports.

As quoted by PTI, Ghosh said, “We are not commenting directly on this matter. But since the BJP floated such propaganda during and after the polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the BJP to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav.”

On reports that Jay Shah will continue as the Secretary of BCCI for this term, TMC said that it was all a part of “political vendetta” that Home Minister Amit Shah’s son can continue in his post but Sourav Ganguly is being removed from the president post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dismissing the allegations put forward by the TMC, the BJP said that they never tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into to party. They clarified that the rumours of the BJP trying to “humiliate” the former Indian skipper are baseless.

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, on Tuesday, filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President and is likely to get the top job unopposed when the board holds its annual general meeting on October 18 in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

