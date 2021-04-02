Inside pics of KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins' Rs 54 crores luxurious bungalow in Sydney

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020's most expensive buy Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Pat Cummins has recently purchased a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 54 Crores.

Being one of the richest Australian cricketers, Cummins recently pursued the manor of his dreams costing $10 million in Sydney east.

The mansion named Figtree House has been listed at $7.9 million but was snapped up by the fast bowler for $9.5 million. The bungalow has its own features making it all what it's worth.

Comprising of 5 large bedrooms with a second-floor retreat, the adobe has a view of the ocean which gives a picturesque beauty of the land. The property will be bequeathed to Cummins by Anthony and Nikki Moustacas who are the owners of Double Bay's Indigo Cafe, Insidesport reported.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Cummins is one of the most expensive overseas contingent players in IPL with a contract of Rs 15.5 crores. He has been an important cog in KKR's roster and will now play a crucial role in IPL 2021 if KKR stand a chance of doing well in the 14th edition.

With his retention by the franchise in IPL 2021, the Australian pace bowler created a new record that has even put the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli behind even before IPL 2021.

In IPL 2018, the decision was made to retain the first-choice retentions to cap their salary at Rs 15 crore. MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and their salary is just below Pat Cummins which is a huge feat.